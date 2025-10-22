Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
NMDC revises iron ore prices: Baila Lump at Rs 5,550/tonne, Fines at Rs 4,750/tonne

NMDC revises iron ore prices: Baila Lump at Rs 5,550/tonne, Fines at Rs 4,750/tonne

The PSU stated that these prices are FOR (Free on Rail) and include royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) charges.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 22, 2025 3:19 PM IST
NMDC revises iron ore prices: Baila Lump at Rs 5,550/tonne, Fines at Rs 4,750/tonneNMDC shares ended 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 75.62 on Tuesday.

State-run miner NMDC Ltd has announced a revision in iron ore prices with effect from Wednesday, October 22, 2025. According to the company's exchange filing, the price of Baila Lump (65.5 per cent, 10–40 mm) has been fixed at Rs 5,550 per tonne, while Baila Fines (64 per cent, -10 mm) will cost Rs 4,750 per tonne.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The PSU stated that these prices are FOR (Free on Rail) and include royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) charges. They exclude cess, forest permit fees, transit fees, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.

In September, NMDC reported a 23.4 per cent rise in total iron ore production to 3.75 million tonnes (mt), with sales up 9.6 per cent.

For the first six months of FY26, NMDC's cumulative production reached 22.20 mt, up from 17.47 mt in the same period of FY25, while sales rose to 22.25 mt from 19.80 mt.

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 75.62 on Tuesday (Muhurat trading). The stock market remained shut on Wednesday due to 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today