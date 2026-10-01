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No relook at bourses' self-listing rule for now, says Sebi chief

No relook at bourses' self-listing rule for now, says Sebi chief

BSE3,101.40(0.30%)

"There is no such thing at the moment," Tuhin Kanta Pandey said when asked about the possibility of setting up a panel to examine self-listing of exchanges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:29 AM IST
No relook at bourses' self-listing rule for now, says Sebi chiefThe Sebi chief was speaking to journalists after addressing the annual conclave of the Association of Portfolio Managers in India on Wednesday.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said there is no proposal or plan at present to reconsider the existing rule that does not allow stock exchanges to list and trade their own shares on their trading platforms.

"There is no such thing at the moment," Pandey said when asked about the possibility of setting up a panel to examine self-listing of exchanges.

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"If it happens or when it happens, you will come to know," he also said.

Pandey was speaking to journalists after addressing the annual conclave of the Association of Portfolio Managers in India on Wednesday.

Under the current framework, when an exchange goes public, its shares cannot be listed and traded on the same exchange's trading platform. BSE shares, for instance, cannot be listed and traded on BSE, while NSE shares cannot be traded on NSE's platform.

Separately, Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are working to make the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) faster, simpler and more digital.

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Pandey said the two regulators were working closely to address bottlenecks in the FPI registration process. He said onboarding within five working days had been successfully tested for certain jurisdictions.

"RBI and Sebi have been working very closely and we have been able to sort out many issues, including FPI onboarding where we are currently engaged very actively on ironing out issues so that we are able to do very fast onboarding," Pandey stated.

He said the regulators had made significant progress in the process and were working to simplify it further.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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