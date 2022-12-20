NOCIL, TTK Prestige, Indiamart, Mold-Tek Packaging & Indian Hotels: Here's what analysts said on the 5 stocks

A few domestic brokerages have retained their ratings on five stocks namely NOCIL, TTK Prestige, Mold-Tek Packaging, India Hotels and IndiaMART InterMESH. Among them, a brokerage has ‘Accumulate’ rating on Mold-Tek Packaging; rest all stocks have ‘Buy’ ratings. Here are analyst views on business prospects of these companies and their price targets for the five stocks.
Motilal Oswal hosted NOCIL, the largest manufacturer of rubber chemicals in India, for a Non-Deal Roadshow in Chennai.
The brokerage said the management has guided for debottlenecking in its existing units by August-September, even as it evaluates its plans for the next three-to-five years.
Nuvama Institutional Equities said it interacted with IndiaMart’s CFO Prateek Chandra to understand the company’s progress and the current trends. Key takeaways included a guidance of 8,000-9,000 quarterly paid-suppliers addition, high churn in new customers (similar historical trend) and less than 1 per cent churn for gold/platinum customers.
This, Nuvama said, reflects stickiness among top clients and bodes well for IndiaMART's growth trajectory. Nuvama said ARPU to increase at 1-2 per cent YoY and 5 per cent CAGR in the medium-term.
Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said Mold-Tek Packaging should witness some softness in overall growth in Q3FY23 despite the strong growth trajectory of the Food & FMCG (F&F) segment. Its analysis suggests that the Paints segment’s volume for Mold-Tek Packaging tends to be 10 per cent lower in Q3 compared to average quarterly revenue run-rate. Channel checks, it said, also indicate de-stocking by Paint companies to some extent.
"Within F&F, growth across categories remains solid. We highlight that new orders from FMCG giants are yet to begin and the same could accelerate the growth momentum further from Q4FY23. Most importantly, the rising salience of F&F will have a positive impact on the blended EBITDA/kg. Therefore, despite seasonal weakness in Paints volume, we expect the profitability matrix to be similar to Q2FY23 or a tad better," it said.
TTK Prestige | ICICI Securities | Buy | Rs 1,078
Post four M&A activities namely Philips – Preeti, Whirlpool – Elica, Crompton – Butterfly and V Guard – Sunflame, ICICI Securities is expecting the competitive intensity to be higher with more investments by larger players in distribution,
innovation, branding and marketing. ICICI Securities, however, also expects the formalisation of the sector to be faster than earlier decade. Going ahead, it expects branding and innovation to be key for retaining market share and that TTK Prestige could be the net beneficiary due to its 50-plus year old brand ‘Prestige’ and steady 15-20 launches every quarter.
"We model TTK to report revenue and earnings CAGRs of 13.3 per cent and 9 per cent over FY22- FY24E with strong volume growth, distribution expansion and market share gains from unorganised sector. Maintain BUY with DCF-based target price of Rs1,078 (implied P/E 41 times FY24E EPS)," it said.
Indian Hotels | Motial Oswal | Buy | Target Rs 390
Motilal Oswal said Indian Hotel’s new and re-imagined businesses Ama Stays, Qmin, Chambers, and Management contracts are expected to scale up rapidly on the lower base and high growth runway. These businesses are margin accretive with higher margin flowthrough, it said, thereby driving up the RoCE.
The domestic brokerage said the new business is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the company’s operating profits by FY25.
"Amã Stays portfolio is expected to grow 5 times in the next two-three years with robust revenue growth, driven by the thriving industry and synergy with the group businesses. Further, it is aided by the company’s asset light model. The business has higher a flowthrough of 60-65 per cent. Indian Hotels is is establishing its Qmin brand across verticals of food delivery/QSR/ Restaurants. Growing food delivery industry (30 per cent CAGR) and Qminization of Ginger (from 8 to ~90 hotels) is expected to drive the growth ahead," it said.
"While IH’s managed room portfolio stood at 46 per cent (including pipeline) in 1HFY23, it is expected to reach 50 per cent by FY25/26. The increasing inventory under management contract is margin as well as RoCE accretive for the business," Motilal said.
