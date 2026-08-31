Northern Arc shares jump nearly 12% after Rs 335 crore block deal

Trading activity in the stock was also elevated, with more than 241.05 lakh equity shares changing hands on the exchanges at the time of publication.

According to NSE data, a block deal involving 1,20,59,167 equity shares was executed during Monday's morning trading window. The transaction was valued at Rs 335.24 crore. The exchange data did not identify the buyers and sellers at the time of publication.

The names of the entities involved and the average price at which the transaction was executed are expected to be available through exchange disclosures after market hours on August 31, 2026.

Q1 earnings

Northern Arc Capital reported a 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 122 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 104 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported revenue from core operations of Rs 754.08 crore for the quarter, up 35 per cent from Rs 557.93 crore in the same period a year earlier.