'Not aware': Kalyan Jewellers clarifies on exchange query; stock jumps 15%; what's next?

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday issued a clarification over an exchange query on a news report titled, "Kalyan Jewellers flags alleged market manipulation to SEBI, seeks suspension from F&O segment".

The Thrissur-based jeweller, in its response, said, "We are not aware of any further information that has not been informed to the exchanges. The Company will continue to inform the stock exchanges about any price sensitive information as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 from time to time. Trust the above addresses your query. We will be happy to provide any further clarifications if required."

Meanwhile, shares of several gems and jewellery companies, including Kalyan Jewellers, rose sharply following an interim trade agreement between India and the US, which boosted investor sentiment. The stock surged 15.26 per cent to close at Rs 437.75.

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts noted that immediate support for Kalyan Jewellers' counter could be seen in the Rs 390-480 range. With that being said, one of them stated that it appeared 'bullish' on charts.

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Kalyan Jewellers' stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 380. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 407 could lead to an upside target of Rs 481 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support for the stock is seen at Rs 390, while resistance is placed at Rs 426. He added that a decisive move above Rs 426 could push the stock towards Rs 450, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 390 and Rs 450.