'Not even a gram of gold': Advisor says LG IPO profit was only ₹7,410 per investor

Retail investors who chased IPO “listing gains” in LG Electronics made just ₹7,410, barely a gram of gold, despite the stock debuting 50% above issue price. And if history is any guide, Bajaj Housing Finance and Tata Technologies show why that small win could vanish fast.

Sujith SS, founder of MoneyDhan.com, cut through the IPO hype in a LinkedIn post. His message: forget percentage listing gains—tell me how much actual cash a retail investor made.

He did the math on LG Electronics:

IPO issue price: ₹1,140

Listing price: ₹1,710

Retail allotment: 13 shares (1 lot)

Investment: ₹14,820

Sale value: ₹22,230

Net profit: ₹7,410

"All that time researching, tracking, and applying—for ₹7,410? That’s not even worth a gram of gold today," Sujith noted. “50% gain is a headline. ₹7,410 is your real bank balance.”

And it gets worse if you held on.

Look at Bajaj Housing Finance. Its IPO issue price was ₹70 and it opened at ₹150—a 114% listing jump. But today, it trades at ₹111.20, down 32% from its debut. Anyone who didn’t exit early is now in the red.

Tata Technologies followed a similar path. It opened strong at ₹1,200 against a ₹500 issue price, but has since collapsed 43%, now trading at ₹697.

These aren't isolated cases. They highlight a dangerous trend where IPO euphoria is followed by steady decline, leaving late sellers stuck holding losses.

“If you want to invest serious capital, remember what happened after the listing day buzz wore off.”