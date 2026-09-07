Novartis India shares jump 4% on Rs 1,250 crore Pfizer trademarks acquisition

Pfizer transaction

Novartis India said its board approved the transaction at a meeting held on September 7. The company subsequently executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc. and Pfizer Products Inc. USA. The signing and closing of the transaction are set to take place simultaneously.

The company will pay a total consideration of Rs 1,250 crore for the trademarks and related intellectual property rights. The transaction is not a related-party transaction, and Novartis India said the counterparties are not related to its promoter or promoter group.

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Minipress revenue

According to the company's exchange filing, Minipress XL recorded revenue of Rs 228.60 crore based on IQVIA MAT July 2026 data. The product has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.3 per cent over the past four years, compared with 9 per cent growth for the overall category.

Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily indicated in India for treating high blood pressure and managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Novartis India said the transaction involves the assignment of the trademarks "Minipress" and "Minipres" registered in India, along with certain related intellectual property rights, from Pfizer to the company. The Novartis India stock has hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,777.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 750, BSE data showed. The company did not disclose any promoter or group-company interest in the transaction, while its filing classified the deal as not a related-party transaction.