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Novartis India shares zoom 20% to hit record high; Minipress deal fuels rally

Novartis India shares zoom 20% to hit record high; Minipress deal fuels rally

NOVARTIND2,186.40(20.00%)

The company's board has approved the acquisition for a total consideration of approximately Rs 1,250 crore, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Novartis India shares zoom 20% to hit record high; Minipress deal fuels rallyThe transaction covers the trademarks registered in India, along with certain related intellectual property rights.

Shares of Novartis India Ltd surged 20 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a record high of Rs 2,188, extending their recent gains after the company announced the acquisition of the 'Minipress' and 'Minipres' trademarks from Pfizer Inc, USA, and Pfizer Products Inc, USA.

The company's board has approved the acquisition for a total consideration of approximately Rs 1,250 crore, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

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The transaction covers the trademarks registered in India, along with certain related intellectual property rights. Novartis India has entered into an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with the two Pfizer entities. The signing and closing of the transaction are scheduled to take place simultaneously, the company said.

Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily indicated in India for the treatment of hypertension, or high blood pressure, and for managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to Novartis India.

As per IQVIA MAT July 2026 data cited by the company, Minipress XL generated revenue of Rs 228.6 crore and recorded a 6.3 per cent CAGR over the past four years.

Pfizer shares hit 52-week low

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Meanwhile, shares of Pfizer Ltd fell 3.14 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 4,178.05 after the pharma firm discontinued marketing, distribution and sale of Minipress XL in India.

Pfizer said the discontinuation took effect from September 7, 2026, following a decision by Pfizer Inc, USA, to discontinue the manufacture of Minipress XL.

The company also said it will receive a lump-sum payment of $13.9 million, or around Rs 131.38 crore, from Pfizer Inc, USA, in connection with the discontinuation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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