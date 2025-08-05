NSDL listing on August 6; what investors should know

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday (August 6, 2025), and all eyes are on how the stock performs on listing day. Backed by strong fundamentals and a dominant position in the depository services space, the company has generated solid investor interest during the initial public offering (IPO).

Ahead of its much-awaited market debut, some market experts remain largely optimistic about NSDL, highlighting its dominant position in the depository services space. One of them suggests that investors with short- to medium-term objectives may consider booking profits if listing gains are substantial, while long-term investors can continue to hold given the company's strong fundamentals. Another pointed out that the stock is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 120–140 over the issue price of Rs 800, suggesting expected listing gains of 15–17 per cent.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "If the listing gains are significant and investors have applied with a short- to medium-term view or for listing gains, then it makes sense to book some profits. Considering the strong long-term prospects of the company and its position in the duopoly of the depository services space, the company is expected to perform well. Long-term investors can continue to hold, but fresh buying should be considered only on dips."

Nitin Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "Given NSDL's dominant position in the Indian depository ecosystem, adopting a long-term investment approach appears sensible. With a leadership position in custodial and depository services for mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), NSDL stands out as the most influential player in the institutional segment."

Jain added that strong expected returns of around 15–17 per cent are reflected in the GMP, where NSDL shares are trading at Rs 120–140 above the issue price of Rs 800.

The IPO was met with strong overall demand, being oversubscribed 41 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 104 times their allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors (35 times) and retail investors (7.7 times).

The initial share sale was open for bidding between July 30 and August 1, with a price band of Rs 760–800 per share and a lot size of 18 shares. NSDL raised Rs 4,011.60 crore through a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5,01,45,001 equity shares.