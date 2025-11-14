NSDL shares extend gains post Q2 results; stock up 11% in three sessions

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) rose 2.86 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,180, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive session after the company reported its September-ended quarter (Q2 FY26) results. At the day's high level, the stock has gained 11.30 per cent over the last three trading days.

The company posted a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26, reporting Rs 110 crore against Rs 96 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to Rs 400 crore, compared with Rs 357 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 15 crore, up 12 per cent YoY and 22 per cent sequentially. The EBITDA margin stood at 36.7 per cent, marginally lower than 36.9 per cent in Q2 FY25 and 37.4 per cent in Q1 FY26.

The company's consolidated net worth as on September 30, 2025, was Rs 2,166.6 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said long-term investors may consider accumulating the stock on declines, citing NSDL's position in India's market infrastructure and depository business.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the stock has recovered from its recent lows and noted that "a decisive move beyond Rs 1,180 may confirm a bullish bias."

As India's first depository, NSDL stands to benefit from the country's ongoing financialisation. With demat penetration at only 15 per cent, compared to over 60 per cent in the US, the company continues to hold substantial long-term growth potential.