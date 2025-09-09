NSDL shares jump 4%; can stock revisit recent record highs?

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) surged 4.18 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a high of Rs 1,382. The recently listed stock, however, gave up a major portion of its gains and was last seen trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 1,346.90. At this level, it continues to trade 68.36 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 800. That said, the scrip was down 5.48 per cent from its all-time high of Rs 1,425, seen on August 11, 2025.

Analysts see NSDL stock holding firm above Rs 1,350 with strong support near Rs 1,280. Targets range between Rs 1,425–1,600 if momentum sustains, but a breakdown below Rs 1,315 could pull it towards Rs 1,123. Investors are advised to book partial profits, while traders may buy on dips with strict stop losses.

The stock is attempting to sustain above the Rs 1,350 level after a brief consolidation. According to Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, recent investors may consider booking partial profits, while long-term investors can hold and accumulate on dips.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One, highlighted that NSDL remains strong with near-term support around the Rs 1,290–1,280 zone.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the stock has given a breakout on daily charts, paving the way for a move towards Rs 1,425. A decisive close above this could extend the rally to Rs 1,500–1,600. Traders may consider buying on dips near Rs 1,329 with a stop loss at Rs 1,276, aiming for targets between Rs 1,425 and Rs 1,452 in the short run.

Meanwhile, AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered analyst, cautioned that although NSDL is bullish, it is currently overbought. He sees resistance at Rs 1,425 and warned that a close below Rs 1,315 could drag the stock down towards Rs 1,123 in the near term.