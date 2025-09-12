NSDL shares slip 10% from peak but still 60% above IPO; is this a buy-on-dip opportunity?

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) declined 0.87 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 1,280.65. Despite the fall, the stock still trades 60.08 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 800. It has, however, dropped 10.13 per cent from its record high of Rs 1,425 touched on August 11, 2025.

The counter led the BSE turnover charts with 22.88 lakh shares worth Rs 296.22 crore changing hands, though the volume was below NSDL's two-week average of 39.15 lakh shares. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 25,613 crore.

In Q1 FY26 (June 2025 quarter), the Mumbai-based securities depository posted a 15.16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 89.62 crore, compared with Rs 77.82 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations slipped 7.49 per cent to Rs 312.02 crore from Rs 337.29 crore, while total expenses fell to Rs 228.03 crore.

According to analysts, NSDL shares are seen consolidating but with a bullish undertone. They suggest buying on dips, with key support at Rs 1,250 and resistance at Rs 1,335. A breakout above Rs 1,335 may take the stock to Rs 1,400.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "NSDL is currently in a consolidation phase and investors with a long-term perspective can continue to hold the stock. New entrants may look to buy on dips from a broader market view."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "On the hourly chart, NSDL has given a breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern on the upside, reflecting strong buying interest, followed by a throwback. The decline in volumes during the fall indicates weakness in the negative trend, reinforcing the bullish setup. A fresh entry is advisable only above Rs 1,320 on an hourly close, with a stop loss at Rs 1,276. The hourly outlook stays positive, in line with the broader buy view."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, highlighted support at Rs 1,250 and resistance at Rs 1,335. A breakout above Rs 1,335 could drive the stock towards Rs 1,400, with the short-term range expected between Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,400.