NSE adds Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to few indices; Paytm, Gland Pharma, 3 others out of Nifty Next 50

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday announced a few changes to the constituents of its major indices barring Nifty 50 and there's good news for those who own stocks of two Adani Group firms.

Adani Power and Adani Wilmar have been added to a few indices.

Adani Wilmar has been included in Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, whereas Adani Power will be part of Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices.

All the changes in the indices will be effective from March 31, the exchange said.

Apart from Adani Wilmar, ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries, Varun Beverages have been included in Nifty Next 50 index while Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Paytm have been excluded from this coveted index whose constituents can always make a case for being included in Nifty 50.

However, NSE didn't make any change to its Nifty 50 index as part of its periodic review. Opposition parties have been calling for exclusion of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports from Nifty 50 ever since the conglomerate's stocks have been getting roiled after a scathing report by US short seller Hindenburg Research.

Here's how the major indices will look from March 31:

Nifty 200

Exclusions: Clean Science and Technology, Emami, Gujarat State Petronet, ICICI Securities, Indiamart Intermesh, Indian Energy Exchange, Linde India, National Aluminium Co, Nippon Life India Asset Management.

Inclusions: Adani Power, Apollo Tyres, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, NHPC, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises

Nifty Midcap 100

Exclusions: ABB India, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Clean Science and Technology, Emami, Gujarat State Petronet, ICICI Securities, Indiamart Intermesh, Indian Energy Exchange, Linde India, NALCO, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Page Industries, Varun Beverages

Inclusions: Adani Power, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, IRFC, MphasiS, NHPC, NMDC, One 97 Communications, Piramal Enterprises.

Nifty Smallcap 50

Exclusions: Alok Industries, Amber Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Balrampur Chini, Can Fin Homes, Chemplast Sanmar, Firstsource Solutions, Indigo Paints, Intellect Design, Metro Brands, Sterlite Technologies, TV18 Broadcast, Zensar Technologies.

Inclusions: Bikaji Foods, City Union Bank, Easy Trip Planners, Global Health, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Overseas Bank, IRB Infrastructure, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NALCO, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, UCO Bank.