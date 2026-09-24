NSE becomes Asia's second most-valued stock exchange, m-cap at $46.89 billion

The Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which operates a global marketplace for commodities, including WTI crude, and financial products, ranks second with a market capitalisation of $87.77 billion.

Nasdaq ($53.34 billion) and London Stock Exchange ($53.10 billion) are two other exchanges with a higher market value than NSE. Singapore Exchange commanded an m-cap of $18.75 billion.

NSE eventually ended listed day at Rs 1,818 apiece, up 1.85 per cent over its issue price of 1,785. It commanded an m-cap of Rs 4,49,955 crore on a day 2,880 actively traded stocks settled lower on BSE. A total of four brokerages suggested targets of up to Rs 2,170 on the stock, with NSE breaching Macquarie's target of Rs 1,878

Emkay Global suggested a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 2,050 on NSE. This brokerage said NSE has delivered 24 per cent revenue and 26 per cent PAT growth compounded annually over FY21-26, driven by strong growth in the derivatives segment.

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"We expect NSE to clock 12 per cent revenue CAGR over FY27-29E, translating to 13 per cent Ebitda and PAT CAGR. As India’s premier market infra institution, NSE commands a leadership position in the structural financialization of savings. We initiate coverage with BUY and Sep-27E target of Rs 2,050, implying Sep-28E PER of 38 times," Emkay said.

The highest target on NSE was set by Asian Markets Securities, which valued India's largest stock exchange at 40 times estimated FY28 earnings per share of Rs 54, arriving at a target Rs 2,170 apiece. The target suggests 22 per cent potential upside.