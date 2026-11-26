The recently listed stock was trading 3.20 per cent higher at Rs 2,391.75. At this level, it has gained 37.71 per cent over the past month, taking NSE's m-cap to Rs 5,92,230.38 crore, or around $64.1 billion, based on available market data.

The domestic bourse made its stock market debut on September 24 this year.

With its latest valuation, NSE has moved ahead of Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG, which has a m-cap of around $63 billion, and the UK's London Stock Exchange, valued at approximately $62 billion.

US-based CME Group topped the list with a m-cap of around $112 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), at approximately $99 billion. Nasdaq ranked sixth among the world's largest listed exchange operators by market capitalisation ($59.4 billion).

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NSE becomes India's ninth-largest listed company

The rally has also pushed NSE to the ninth position among India's largest listed companies by market capitalisation, taking it ahead of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

What brokerages say about NSE shares

Several brokerages have initiated coverage on NSE, citing its market position, scale and growth opportunities, although their valuations and recommendations vary.

HSBC recently initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 2,300. The brokerage noted that NSE's strong franchise and market dominance are largely reflected in its current valuation.

ICICI Securities recommended a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,650. Anand Rathi also initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,381.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating, valuing NSE at 40 times its September 2028 estimated earnings per share (EPS) to arrive at a 12-month target price of Rs 2,220.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) also initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 2,300.