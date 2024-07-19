NSE, BSE down? Why Sensex, Nifty are falling today; need for Dhoni, Gambhir & more

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a beating on Friday, as investors chose to book profits at record high levels, ahead of Union Budget 2024 amid concerns over the prevailing market valuations. Besides, the day saw chaos following the Microsoft cloud outage -- from London Stock Exchange to Indian airlines, disruption was seen globally.

BSE and NSE clarified there was no impact of the Microsoft issue and that they were running normal but a host of traders hit social media platform X to suggest they were facing server issues with 5paisa, Angel One, Motilal Oswal and Nuvama.

The BSE Sensex hit a record high of 81,587.76 earlier today, only to plunge 964.83 points to hit a low of 80,622.93. At 3 pm, the index was down 0.7 per cent or 595 points. Nifty also made a fresh high of 24,560.40, before taking a beating. This index was trading at 24,560.40, down 0.97 per cent.

On Friday, 875 stocks were quoting higher against 2,926 shares that declined. On Thursday, 2,669 stocks fell against 1,719 that ended higher. Similar weak trends were seen on July 12 and July 10.

"This may be an early sign of fear of valuations coming back to the market. Smallcap and midcap indices should fall at least 5-10 per cent and overvalued stocks should see 10-20 per cent correction," said G Chokkalingam, founder and MD at Equinomics Research.

InCred Equities said the sharp rally in recent months, post-election results, has been aided by a reversal in foreign institutional investors’ flows into the positive territory and a sustained inflow into domestic mutual funds.

"Considering the slow start to earnings growth in 1Q, policy direction in the upcoming Budget will be key to sustain it, as the forward P/E premium of India over MSCI emerging markets has touched +2SD above the mean level," it said .

Abhishek Bisen of Kotak Mahindra AMC recalled India's World Cup win in 2011 saying Mahindra Singh Dhoni’s calculated run-chase enabled India to win the 2011 world cup final and brilliant contribution by Gautum Ghambir did not go in vain.

"After a good work over last several years to bring down the fiscal deficit from 9.3 per cent to 5.1 per cent projected for FY 25, GOI should not lose sight of the potential sovereign upgrade (akin to a world cup win). Hence with a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent, staying on this path is essential for a potential sovereign rating upgrade," he said.

