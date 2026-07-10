NSE crude oil options hit record premium turnover, volume, open interest

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday said its crude oil options contract recorded its highest-ever daily premium turnover, trading volume and intraday open interest on July 9, 2026, highlighting rising participation in the commodity derivatives segment.

The exchange said daily premium turnover surged to a record Rs 2,006.49 crore, while trading volume touched an all-time high of 47,33,862 contracts. It also recorded its highest intraday open interest, crossing 1,14,000 contracts, on the same day.

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NSE stated that the milestones reflect the growing adoption of its crude oil options by market participants for managing price risk and implementing trading and hedging strategies in an increasingly dynamic energy market.

The exchange noted, based on market feedback, it had revised the expiry date of crude oil options with effect from November 6, 2025, changing the expiry from two business days prior to the expiry of the underlying futures contract to seven business days prior.

According to NSE, the change was introduced to provide participants with greater trading flexibility, improved risk management opportunities and better alignment with evolving market practices.

Following the revision, the contract has witnessed sustained growth across key trading metrics, including premium turnover, trading volume and open interest, underscoring increasing confidence among market participants in the product, the exchange said.

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NSE also highlighted strong participation on the previous expiry day of the crude oil options contract on June 9, 2026, when 28,64,618 contracts were traded, generating a premium turnover of Rs 1,239.10 crore. On the same day, NSE crude oil futures recorded their highest turnover of Rs 378.32 crore.

The exchange also mentioned that it had revised the expiry date of its Natural Gas Options contract from two business days prior to the expiry of the underlying futures contract to four business days prior, effective May 25, 2026, following market feedback.

Separately, NSE has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed Rs 30,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), marking a key step in the exchange's long-awaited listing process.