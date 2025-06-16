NSE International Exchange signs strategic MoU with Cyprus Stock Exchange; details here

NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), based at Gujarat's GIFT City, and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to enhance cross-border financial cooperation. The landmark agreement was formalised during the roundtable event "Advancing a Strategic Economic Partnership", held in Limassol as part of the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus. The event was also graced by Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The MoU paves the way for extensive collaboration between the two exchanges, with the goal of enhancing synergy between Indian and European capital markets. The agreement highlights key areas of cooperation such as cross and dual listings of financial instruments, joint development of innovative financial products, research and knowledge-sharing initiatives, capacity building and training programs, as well as fintech engagement and outreach activities.

This strategic tie-up is poised to deepen financial ties between India and Cyprus. It aligns with India's ambition to position GIFT City as a global financial powerhouse.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism over the development, stating: "I am pleased to know that the Cyprus Stock Exchange and NSE have agreed to collaborate in Gujarat’s GIFT City."

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO of NSE, emphasized the long-term significance of the agreement: "It opens doors for outreach programs and future engagements in other areas of mutual interest. This partnership marks a new chapter in India–Cyprus financial cooperation, involving India's GIFT City as an international financial services center and promoting capital market innovation and global investor access for both countries."

Echoing similar sentiments, V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO of NSE International Exchange, said: "NSE IX's collaboration with the Cyprus Stock Exchange is a strategic step towards building robust cross-border market infrastructure. With our shared vision of enhancing international financial connectivity, this MoU will drive long-term value for investors and institutions across Europe and India."

The agreement reflects the increasing interest in leveraging India's GIFT City as a bridge between Asian and European financial ecosystems, reinforcing India's growing role in global financial integration.