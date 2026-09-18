NSE IPO: Applying for short-term gains from share sale? Analyst says this

Listing buzz versus investment logic

Haldar said much of the caution around the IPO stems from inflated expectations in the grey market and among retail investors hoping for a sharp debut. Speculative demand can create volatility in the first few months.

That distinction matters because IPOs with heavy hype often see sharp swings once the initial enthusiasm fades. For investors entering with a one-two- or six-month view, he suggested the stock could remain vulnerable to sentiment-driven noise rather than fundamentals.

Why the long-term case stays strong

On the bigger picture, Haldar was far more constructive. He described NSE as 'a very asset light model' and pointed to its entrenched leadership in India’s exchange ecosystem, where it already commands more than 90% market share.

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That dominance, he argued, is reinforced by formidable entry barriers. Building a rival exchange is one challenge; attracting meaningful liquidity and trading volumes is another. “No one is in NSE's competition,” Haldar said, adding that over the next five to seven years, the possibility of a new competitor emerging and scaling meaningfully appears remote.

Beyond derivatives, a broader growth runway

The long-term optimism is also tied to expansion opportunities beyond the exchange’s current strengths. The broader discussion around NSE’s future included management’s focus on exploring newer segments such as electricity and other commodities, suggesting that the growth runway may not remain limited to derivatives alone.

That diversification angle is important for investors assessing the exchange as a platform business rather than a one-cycle trade. A dominant, asset-light financial infrastructure franchise with room to widen product offerings typically commands premium long-term interest.

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The investor takeaway

For investors with a 10- to 20-year lens, Haldar’s advice was clear: “One can definitely invest in long term.” But for those entering purely for quick gains, his warning was equally direct — short-term noise could overwhelm the stock.

The NSE IPO may be best approached not as a momentum punt, but as a long-duration play on India’s market infrastructure story.