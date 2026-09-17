Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
NSE IPO attractive, valuation offers a favourable entry point, says Angel One

NSE IPO attractive, valuation offers a favourable entry point, says Angel One

NSE’s dominant market position, significantly higher revenue and profitability, strong market share in equity derivatives, and long-term structural growth in Indian capital markets provide comfort, Angel One said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:41 AM IST
NSE IPO attractive, valuation offers a favourable entry point, says Angel OneDespite near-term regulatory headwinds to derivatives volumes, Angel One said the NSE valuations offer a favourable entry point.

Angel One, in a note on NSE IPO, said the issue is valued attractively relative to listed peer BSE, offering a favourable entry point. At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, NSE is valued at a post-issue PE of 35.4 times, compared with BSE’s 54.2 times, the domestic brokerage said while suggesting a 'Subscribe' rating on the IPO.

Advertisement

"NSE’s dominant market position, significantly higher revenue and profitability, strong market share in equity derivatives, and long-term structural growth in Indian capital markets provide further comfort. Despite near-term regulatory headwinds to derivatives volumes, we believe the valuation offers a favourable entry point given the company’s strong competitive position and earnings potential," Angel One said.

The IPO will open for public subscription today.

Angel One said the Indian capital markets ecosystem is supported by strong structural tailwinds, including sustained GDP growth, increasing financialisation of household savings through mutual funds and SIPs, expanding digital infrastructure and a rapidly growing retail investor base.

"Strong growth headroom remains across asset classes, with cash market turnover projected to grow at 14–16 per cent CAGR to Rs 473–507 lakh crore by FY30P and corporate bond turnover at 13–18 per cent CAGR. However, near-term derivatives volumes may remain under pressure due to revised STT rates and SEBI’srisk-mitigation measures," it said.

Advertisement

The domestic brokerage said NSE's  revenue grew at a 5.99 per cent compounded annually over FY24-FY26 to Rs 16,601.31 crore, but its FY26 revenue fell 3.15 per cent year-on-year from FY25.

Operating Ebitda fell 12.25 per cent to Rs 11,097.90 crore, PAT declined 15.47 per cent to Rs 10,302.06 crore, RoE moderated to 32.98 per cent and RoCE to 42.80 per cent. The decline, Angel One said, reflected SEBI's derivatives measures and STT increases, which cut equity options notional average daily turnover from Rs 312.84 lakh crore to Rs 258.28 lakh crore.

"Q1FY27 indicates a recovery. In Q1FY27, revenue from operations rose 13.10 per cent YoY to Rs 4,560.41 crore, operating Ebitda rose 14.84 per cent to Rs 3,594.25 crore at a 78.81 per cent margin and PAT rose 6.71 per cent to Rs 3,120.08 crore," Angel One said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more