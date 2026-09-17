NSE IPO attractive, valuation offers a favourable entry point, says Angel One

Angel One, in a note on NSE IPO, said the issue is valued attractively relative to listed peer BSE, offering a favourable entry point. At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, NSE is valued at a post-issue PE of 35.4 times, compared with BSE’s 54.2 times, the domestic brokerage said while suggesting a 'Subscribe' rating on the IPO.
"NSE’s dominant market position, significantly higher revenue and profitability, strong market share in equity derivatives, and long-term structural growth in Indian capital markets provide further comfort. Despite near-term regulatory headwinds to derivatives volumes, we believe the valuation offers a favourable entry point given the company’s strong competitive position and earnings potential," Angel One said.