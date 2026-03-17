NSE IPO: Largest stock exchange may eye elite m-cap club entry on market debut

NSE Ltd, which has selected 20 merchant bankers for its forthcoming initial public offer (IPO), may potentially find itself among an elite club of 15 companies upon listing. Sources told Business Today that existing shareholders of the country’s largest stock exchange may offload 4.5-5 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS), making the issue among the largest ever on Dalal Street. The prevailing unlisted price values the market leader at Rs 4.70-5 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At present, the top 15 most-valued firms command a market capitalisation ranging from Rs 3.77 lakh crore (Mahindra & Mahindra) to Rs 18.87 lakh crore (Reliance Industries). Following the recent selloff, the cut-off has declined from Rs 4.4 lakh crore (HCL Technologies) as on December 31, 2025.

"At the prevailing unlisted price, the NSE would carry an implied market capitalisation of roughly Rs 4.7-5 lakh crore. That valuation would place the exchange very close to the country’s top-10 listed companies by market capitalisation, though its final slot on the leaderboard will depend upon the price band and also how NSE moves on the listing day," said an analyst at InCred Money.

A recent report quoting an investment banker even suggested NSE may seek market valuations of Rs 6-7 lakh crore. This is at 40 per cent premium over where the stock is trading at, in the unlisted market. If true, it would bring NSE among 10 most valued stocks. Listed peer BSE trades at a trailing 12-month earings per share (EPS) of Rs 55.53 apiece.

Advertisement

Narottam Dharawat of Dharawat Securities said NSE's unlisted prices briefly hit Rs 2,150 level in the past following the no objection certificate (NOC) and the emergence of clarity over the IPO timeline. At present, the retail deals are taking place in the Rs 1,900-1,925 range, Dharawat said noting that the retail demand for NSE stays pretty strong. Broader market sentiment, however, remains weak and there is equally high anticipation of the 'mother of all IPOs' Reliance Jio Infocomm, he noted.

NSE was the third largest equity exchange by number of trades at 12.7 per cent share in 2025. It was the largest derivatives exchange by contracts traded, with 2025 share of 50.6 per cent in equity F&O. as per WFE.

Advertisement

Analysts said NSE has the potential to be one of the biggest IPOs ever. Hyundai Motor India Ltd raised Rs 27,858.75 crore in October 2024. Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd fetched Rs 20,557.23 crore in May 2022. One 97 Communications Ltd garnered Rs 18,300 crore in November 2021 while Tata Capital Ltd last year raised Rs 15,511.87 crore on October.

NSE had 2,47,50,00,000 outstanding equity shares as of December 31, 2025. LIC owned 10.72 per cent stake in NSE. SBI and SBI Capital Markets held 3.23 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

In the cash segment, NSE maintains a leadership position, holding a market share of 93 per cent at the end of February 2026. In the futures and options segment, it commanded a market share of 57 per cent in terms of notional turnover, up from 52 per cent in January.

NSE reported a 22 per cent drop in profit after tax at Rs 7,431 crore for the first three quarters of FY26 compared with Rs 9,538 crore in the same period last year. Total income fell 10 per cent YoY to Rs 13,354 crore compared with Rs 14,780 crore YoY.