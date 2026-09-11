While SBI may sell around 2.48 crore shares of NSE, Bank of Baroda, another listed player, is expected to sell 76.90 lakh or 35% of its stake in the IPO. GIC RE plans to sell around 1.07 crore shares in the IPO. State-owned Indian Bank has notified exchanges on its plan to sell 15 lakh shares. The bourse cut the size of its IPO by more than 15% as some top investors trimmed the number of shares they intended to sell. This affected sentiment around the listed players in the current session.
In early deals today, SBI stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 999.45, down 0.50% on BSE. Market cap of SBI stood at Rs 9.21 lakh crore. On the other hand, Indian Bank shares slipped 2.90% to Rs 835.05 against the previous close of Rs 860. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.
Advertisement
GIC RE shares too were trading on a flat note at Rs 342.95 on BSE in early deals today. Market cap of the General Insurance firm stood at Rs 60,167 crore.
Shares of New India Assurance, another selling shareholder in the IPO, were trading 1% lower at Rs 194.10. Market cap of the insurance firm stood at Rs 32,234 crore.
Bank of Baroda shares too slipped 1% to Rs 234.35 in the current session. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore.
NSE IPO price band
NSE announced a price band of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per equity share for IPO on Thursday. Investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 8 shares, with additional bids allowed in multiples of 8 thereafter.
Advertisement
The NSE IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, September 17, and the bidding window will remain open until Monday, September 21.
The public issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), with existing shareholders proposing to sell 12,64,36,550 equity shares, equivalent to around 5.11% stake in the exchange.
At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to raise around Rs 22,568.92 crore. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, NSE will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The funds raised will accrue to the existing shareholders selling their stakes.
The key shareholders participating in the OFS include State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), MS Strategic (Mauritius), The New India Assurance Company, SBI Capital Markets, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India and United India Insurance Company.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.