NSE IPO: Sunil Munjal, RK Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal, Dolly Khanna, Kris Gopalakrishnan turn big winners; here's how

Pi Opportunities Fund a SEBI-registered growth and expansion fund managed by Premji Invest, the investment vehicle of billionaire philanthropist Azim Premji, held 5,82,00,000 shares or 2.35 per cent stake in NSE, which is valued at Rs 10,388.70 crore when taken into account the NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) promoter and ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held 3,90,84,400 shares or 1.56 per cent stake in NSE and was the thirteenth biggest shareholder in the stock exchange. His stake is valued at Rs 6,976.56 crore.

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Catamaran Ventures LLP, the global investment firm that manages the assets of Murthy, owned 38,46,250 shares or 0.16 per cent stake in NSE, which is now worth Rs 686.55 crore.

Among corporate leaders, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 1,02,02,500 shares or 0.41 per cent stake in NSE. The stake is valued at Rs 1,821.14 crore when taken into account the NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

S Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys, owned 94,28,595 shares or 0.38 per cent stake in the largest domestic stock exchange, with his stake now valued at Rs 1,683 crore.

MOFSL's Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal and Motilal Gopilal Oswal held 8,00,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake each in NSE, data showed. Their stakes are valued at Rs 142.80 crore each. Known investor Dolly Khanna owned 1,516,250 shares or 0.06 per cent stake in NSE, which are now valued at Rs 270.65 crore. This is based on draft papers, as on June 17.

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Manish Balkishan Chokhani held 6,25,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake, which are now valued at Rs 111.56 crore.

Kalpana Ramesh Damani held 5,00,000 shares or 0.02 per cent, valued at Rs 89.25 crore. Ignatius Navil Noronha owned 3 lakh shares or a 0.12 per cent stake in NSE, draft papers suggested. Those shares are valued at Rs 535.50 crore now.