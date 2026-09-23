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NSE IPO: Sunil Munjal, RK Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal, Dolly Khanna, Kris Gopalakrishnan turn big winners; here's how

NSE IPO: Sunil Munjal, RK Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal, Dolly Khanna, Kris Gopalakrishnan turn big winners; here's how

Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 10,202,50 shares or 0.41 per cent stake in NSE. The stake is valued at Rs 1,821.14 crore when taken into account the NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 12:11 PM IST
NSE IPO: Sunil Munjal, RK Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal, Dolly Khanna, Kris Gopalakrishnan turn big winners; here's howNSE IPO: Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan owned 9,428,595 shares or 0.38 per cent stake in the largest domestic stock exchange, with his stake now valued at Rs 1,683 crore.

With NSE Ltd set to make its market debut on Wednesday, it will open up value unlocking opportunities for many market veterans such as Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal and Dolly Khanna; corporate leaders including Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and Hero Enterprise's Sunil Kant Munjal; and family offices associated with Azim Premji and N R Narayana Murthy.

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At the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 apiece, NSE is valued at Rs 4.42 lakh crore which would make it eleventh most-valued listed company in India. It would also enter the list of most-valued listed exchanges globally.

Pi Opportunities Fund a SEBI-registered growth and expansion fund managed by Premji Invest, the investment vehicle of billionaire philanthropist Azim Premji, held 5,82,00,000 shares or 2.35 per cent stake in NSE, which is valued at Rs 10,388.70 crore when taken into account the NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) promoter and ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held 3,90,84,400 shares or 1.56 per cent stake in NSE and was the thirteenth biggest shareholder in the stock exchange. His stake is valued at Rs 6,976.56 crore.

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Catamaran Ventures LLP,  the global investment firm that manages the assets of Murthy, owned 38,46,250 shares or 0.16 per cent stake in NSE, which is now worth Rs 686.55 crore.

Among corporate leaders, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 1,02,02,500 shares or 0.41 per cent stake in NSE. The stake is valued at Rs 1,821.14 crore when taken into account the NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

S Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys, owned 94,28,595 shares or 0.38 per cent stake in the largest domestic stock exchange, with his stake now valued at Rs 1,683 crore.

MOFSL's Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal and Motilal Gopilal Oswal held 8,00,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake each in NSE, data showed. Their stakes are valued at Rs 142.80 crore each. Known investor Dolly Khanna owned 1,516,250 shares or 0.06 per cent stake in NSE, which are now valued at Rs 270.65 crore. This is based on draft papers, as on June 17.

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Manish Balkishan Chokhani held 6,25,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake, which are now valued at Rs 111.56 crore.

Kalpana Ramesh Damani held 5,00,000 shares or 0.02 per cent, valued at Rs 89.25 crore. Ignatius Navil Noronha owned 3 lakh shares or a 0.12 per cent stake in NSE, draft papers suggested. Those shares are valued at Rs 535.50 crore now.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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