NSE may launch IPO in second half of FY26; here’s all you need to know

Leading stock exchange, NSE, may launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of the ongoing financial year, according to a senior spokesperson familiar with the development. The exchange, last week, filed applications with Sebi to settle its long-standing co-location and dark fibre case by offering Rs 1,388 crore. This marks the largest ever settlement proposal submitted to the capital markets regulator.

If the regulator accepts the application, it will fast-track the issuance of the no-objection certificate that will allow NSE to proceed with filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The spokesperson added that the exchange is waiting for all the necessary approvals to launch the IPO.

A source, who did not wish to be named, told Business Today that NSE has won the legal cases, including those taken by Sebi to the Supreme Court, which did not grant any stay in Sebi’s favour.

“Despite this, NSE’s decision to agree to a settlement is seen as a positive step towards resolution and closure of a saga that began nearly 15 years ago, around 2009," the source said.

The co-location case involves allegations of unfair access to NSE’s trading systems for a few select brokers. These participants were reportedly allowed to place their servers closer to NSE’s core systems, reducing latency and gaining a speed advantage that proved decisive in high-frequency trading.

In its earnings call on May 7, 2025, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India, also that they have asked for a no objection certificate. “Once we receive the No Objection Certificate, we will be able to prepare the DRHP and then file it,” he said.

In another development, the exchange on June 26 announced to launch the electricity futures in the next 2-3 weeks. These futures structured as monthly, cash-settled contracts, they bring price certainty to an otherwise volatile short-term market. Discoms, generators, traders, and industries can now lock in future prices, plan budgets more accurately, and reduce exposure to market shocks.

These contracts are available for all 12 calendar months in a year. These contracts are listed for current month and next 3 months. In general, electricity futures is a financial contract where participants lock in the price of electricity today for a specified future month. Retail participants can invest via broker, subject to exchange norms and risk disclosure.

At present, the total number of accounts registered with the exchange has exceeded 22 crores, covering investors from 99.9% of all pin codes in India.