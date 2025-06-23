NSE shares revised expiry dates for index, derivatives contracts effective August 29

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a key change in the expiry schedule of its index and stock derivatives contracts. Starting August 29, 2025, the expiry day for several derivative products will shift from Thursdays to Tuesdays. This revision, outlined in a circular dated June 23, 2025 (Monday), is a follow-up to earlier circulars issued in April and June this year.

According to the exchange, the new expiry day will be applicable to all existing and new contracts from the end of day (EOD) on August 28, 2025. The revised contract expiries will be reflected in the updated contract files to be made available on the extranet before trading opens on August 29.

Key changes to expiry days:

* NIFTY (weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly): Revised from Thursday to Tuesday

* BANKNIFTY (monthly, quarterly): Revised from Thursday to Tuesday

* FINNIFTY, MIDCPNIFTY, NIFTYNXT50 (monthly): Revised from Thursday to Tuesday

* All single stock futures: Revised from Thursday to Tuesday

Revised expiry examples:

For instance, NIFTY weekly contracts originally expiring on:

* September 4, 2025, will now expire on September 9

* September 11 will move to September 16

* September 18 will shift to September 23

The October 2 contract (which falls on a holiday) will be revised to October 7. Monthly, quarterly and half-yearly expiries across all relevant indices have been rescheduled accordingly. New contracts generated post-August 28 will adopt Tuesday as the default expiry.

Operational instructions:

The exchange has advised trading members to refer to the updated contract files -- contract.gz, spd_contract.gz, MII - Contract.gz and MII - spd contract.gz -- available on the extranet before market hours on August 29 to avoid any operational issues.

There will be no change to other contract specifications or settlement schedules, the latter of which will be communicated separately by the clearing corporations.

Separately, BSE announced that its contracts would expire on Thursdays starting September 1.