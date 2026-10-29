NSE shares: 'Buy' market leader, says Jefferies, values it at premium over BSE; here's why

At present, NSE trades at 34 times estimated FY28 earnings per share (EPS), an 18 per cent discount to BSE's valuation. Jefferies said it has a different view."Our PT of Rs 2,085 is based on 35 times December 2028 EPS, c.15 per cent premium to our fair value for BSE, considering: (1) greater diversification, (2) higher optionality, (3) higher dividend yield, and (4) structurally higher margins," it said.

Before Jefferies, Macquarie suggested an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,965. PL Capital has an 'Accumulate' rating with a target of Rs 1,950, while Emkay Global has a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,050. Asian Markets Securities has the highest target price on the scrip at Rs 2,170.

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Jefferies said NSE's technology infrastructure revenues, which accounted for 8 per cent of FY26 revenues and face lower AI risk, could rise to 11 per cent by FY29 as the company adds more colocation racks. Commodity F&O, the new mutual fund ordering platform and EGRs (Electronic Gold Receipts) could add another 15 per cent to revenue and PAT by FY30, though these opportunities are not part of Jefferies' base case. NSE is also exploring opportunities in corporate bond futures, GIFT City and Market Lens, Jefferies said.

"We expect Ebitda margin to expand by 200 bps to 78 per cent by FY29e due to: (1) benefits from investments made in employees and technology over the last 3 years, (2) revenue growth improving over FY27-29e, and (3) scale-up of new businesses," it said.

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Jefferies noted that NSE is the market leader in cash equities, index F&O, stock F&O, and clearing and settlement. While 60 per cent of its operating revenues come from equity options, weekly index options, which have faced regulatory action, account for 40 per cent of operating revenues, against 65 per cent for BSE, it said.

"Low-turnover clients account for only 2-3 per cent, limiting the risk from SEBI action to protect small traders. We see the equity options share in transaction revenues to fall to 50 per cent from the current 60 per cent over the next 5 years," it said.

India has seen a fourfold increase in direct equity investors since COVID, led by younger cohorts. Yet penetration remains at just 3 per cent of the population, against 18 per cent in China. Besides structural tailwinds, exchanges offer a hedge against volatility, as revenue is positively correlated with the VIX, given that options revenue is premium-based, unlike that of global peers, Jefferies said.