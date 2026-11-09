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NSE stock leads turnover; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Hotels shares follow suit

NSE stock leads turnover; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Hotels shares follow suit

The NSE stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1928.45 today. A total of 19.98 lakh shares of NSE changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 388 crore today.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 3:36 PM IST
NSE stock leads turnover; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Hotels shares follow suit The stock logged a turnover of Rs 383.16 crore nearly 20 minutes before the closing today.

Shares of recently listed National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEL) saw the highest turnover on BSE on Monday. The stock logged a turnover of Rs 383.16 crore nearly 20 minutes before the closing today. The NSE stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1928.45 on BSE today. A total of 19.98 lakh shares of NSE changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 388 crore today.

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Shares of ICICI Bank recorded a turnover of Rs 342.13 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 1,585.90. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 11.39 lakh crore

A total of 21.65 lakh shares of the private sector lender changed hands during the session, translating into a turnover of Rs 342.13 crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank witnessed a turnover of Rs 308.6 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 797.80. Around 38.81 lakh shares of the country's largest private sector lender changed hands during the session, taking the total turnover to Rs 308.6 crore. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 12.31 lakh crore.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) recorded a turnover of Rs 221.30 crore on Monday. The stock was trading at Rs 886.70. A total of 24.48 lakh shares of the Tata Group hospitality company changed hands during the session, amounting to a turnover of Rs 221.30 crore. Market cap of the Tata Group firm rose to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

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Shares of Divi's Laboratories saw a turnover of Rs 180.90 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 11,553, up 4.33% post Q2 earnings. A total of 1.56 lakh shares of the pharmaceutical company changed hands during the session, translating into a turnover of Rs 183.16 crore. Earlier, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 11818.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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