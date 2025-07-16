NSE unlisted share, IPO: Axis sees 81% upside, values stock at Rs 4,000; here's why

The unlisted shares of IPO-bound NSE might have come off from recent high, Axis Securities believes the stock is undervalued. It said the unlisted NSE trades at reasonable valuation compared with its domestic listed peers BSE Ltd and MCX. Although NSE and other Indian stock exchanges collectively trade at higher PE valuation, Axis Securities argued it is justified by higher growth expectations and emerging market dynamics. This is against US markets, which trade at lower multiples but reflects stability and scale.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Based on the sector P/E of 83 and NSE’s $EPS of 49.02, the fair value could be around Rs 4,000. With the current price, the stock appears undervalued, making it a potentially attractive entry point. While P/E is just one metric, it serves as a useful benchmark. While minor pullbacks or corrections may occur—particularly in response to shifts in market sentiment or regulatory changes—the overall outlook remains positive, barring any major external disruptions," Axis Securities said.

As per InCred Money, the scrip last quoted at Rs 2,205 apiece. Axis Securities' fair value on the scirp suggests 81 per cent potential upside over the prevailing price.

Axis Securities said NSE’s share price has remained largely stable with steady growth and limited volatility. The only significant dip occurred in 2023, driven by global recession fears, rate hikes, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, it said.

Advertisement

"Apart from this, the price trajectory has been largely unaffected," the brokerage said.

The brokerage expects the NSE IPO to get SEBI approval by the September quarter, with official filings by December quarter and a launch in the first six months of FY27. The timeline faced some delays partly due to the Jane Street issue, Axis Securities said noted that the IPO will list on BSE and could be one of India’s largest.

"Quasi center-state owned enterprises and large PSU groups as major shareholders in NSE often ensure tighter price control and less volatility due to their strategic focus and control over share transfers. However, risks from illiquidity and unclear valuations remain," Axis Securities said.