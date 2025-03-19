scorecardresearch
NSE’s BKC landmark to become data center as exchange moves to a new headquarters

NSE’s BKC landmark to become data center as exchange moves to a new headquarters

NSE’s current headquarters, Exchange Plaza, has been a key financial landmark since its establishment. It houses critical operations, including the IT division, listings, and other essential functions.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set for a major shift as it plans to repurpose its iconic headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) into a dedicated data center.

The exchange has secured a new plot in the financial district and will relocate its head office there, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted over an acre of prime land in BKC’s G Block to NSE on a long-term lease exceeding 80 years. The new headquarters, expected to be operational within three years, will house all core functions under one roof.

The new headquarters are expected to be completed in approximately three years after obtaining the necessary approvals, the process for which is expected to start soon.

NSE’s current headquarters, Exchange Plaza, has been a key financial landmark since its establishment. It houses critical operations, including the IT division, listings, and other essential functions. The transformation of this space into a captive data center underscores NSE’s push for technological advancement and market resilience.

Recently, NSE leased approximately 175,000 sq. ft. of office space in Adani Inspire, another commercial tower in BKC. It also maintains operations in Ghatkopar and Brookfield’s Equinox Business Park, signaling an ongoing expansion strategy.

The relocation marks a significant milestone in BKC’s evolution as Mumbai’s primary financial hub, a shift that began when corporate offices moved from Nariman Point decades ago. NSE, which started operations in June 1994, has since grown into India’s largest stock exchange by trading volume and market capitalization and ranks among the world’s top derivatives exchanges.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 19, 2025, 1:46 PM IST
