NTPC shares in news today, here's why

Shares of NTPC ended 0.69% lower at Rs 330.95 on BSE in the previous session.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 8:44 AM IST
The project was approved at a cost of Rs 1,381.84 crore in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.
SUMMARY
  • The 120 mw ntpc project in Darjeeling was due in September 2019
  • Ministry of Statistics revised the completion date to March 2029
  • Project cost was approved at Rs 1,381.84 crore

Shares of NTPC are in news on Friday after the Board of the firm approved more than doubling the estimated cost of its Rammam-III Hydroelectric Power Project (HEPP) to Rs 2,865.56 crore. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has adjusted the timeline, indicating challenges in meeting the original schedule. The project was approved at a cost of Rs 1,381.84 crore. NTPC's 120 MW project in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, initially slated for completion by September 2019, will now only be completed by March 2029, reflecting a substantial delay.

Shares of NTPC ended 0.69% lower at Rs 330.95 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.20 lakh crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 39.03 crore on BSE. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of  NTPC stock stands at 41.4, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1.1 indicating high volatility in a year. NTPC shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day and 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 8:44 AM IST
