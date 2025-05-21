Business Today
NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit zooms 188% to Rs 233 crore; stock up 5%

NTPC Green Q4: During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 233.21 crore as against Rs 80.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 21, 2025 3:37 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit zooms 188% to Rs 233 crore; stock up 5%NTPC Green share price: The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 108.25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd logged a sharp uptick in Wednesday's trade after the company recorded a 188.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit for the January March 2025 (Q4 FY25). The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 108.25. NTPC Green is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run NTPC Ltd.

During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 233.21 crore as against Rs 80.95 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 22.46 per cent to Rs 622.27 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 508.14 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's expenses rose 4.41 per cent to Rs 444.63 crore YoY.

Sequentially, profit skyrocketed by 255.45 and revenue moved up 23.20 per cent. Expenses, on the other hand, declined by 7.80 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.62. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

NTPC Green recorded saw high trading volume along with the price action. Around 19.34 lakh shares changed hands on BSE, higher than the two-week average volume of 6.97 lakh. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 20.26 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 89,614.02 crore. There were 1.88 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 1.70 lakh shares.

NTPC Green is a renewable energy company focussed on undertaking projects via organic and inorganic routes. As of March 2025, the government held an 89.01 per cent stake in the renewable energy firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 21, 2025 3:24 PM IST
