NTPC Green shares: Analyst sees long-term upside; key support, resistance levels to watch

NTPC Green Energy Ltd investors may need to brace for more near-term volatility, but the technical view emerging from market experts suggests the stock could still offer meaningful upside for those willing to stay the course. Responding to a viewer query on a holding bought at Rs 92, market expert Vishwakant said the stock remains weak in the short run, but retains promise for investors with a longer holding horizon.



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Short-term pain, long-term case intact

The core message was clear: NTPC Green is not a momentum trade at this stage. “If he is looking for a short term, then definitely stock is underperforming currently,” the analyst said, underlining that traders looking for quick gains may find the counter frustrating at current levels.

That caution is significant in a market where stock-specific action has become increasingly sharp, even as benchmark indices remain range-bound. In such an environment, underperforming names often test investor conviction before any meaningful reversal sets in.



Why Rs 87 matters now

For existing investors, the immediate technical marker to watch is Rs 87. Vishwakant advised long-term holders to “stay with the position and maintain a stop loss below 87,” effectively identifying that level as the line between a manageable correction and a potentially deeper breakdown.

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For an investor holding the stock at Rs 92, that framework offers a disciplined strategy: remain invested if the broader thesis is long term, but protect capital if the stock slips below support. In a choppy market, such clearly defined risk levels are often as important as upside targets.



Resistance zone could decide next move

On the upside, the analyst pegged the first key hurdle at Rs 99. “If broken decisively 105 and 110 kind of levels can be seen,” he said, pointing to a possible breakout path if buying strength returns.

That makes the Rs 99 mark a crucial trigger for sentiment. A sustained move above that level could shift NTPC Green from a laggard to a recovery candidate, especially as investors continue to scout for opportunities in the broader energy and transition-linked space.



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What investors should take away

The takeaway is less about aggressive buying and more about calibrated holding. NTPC Green, as things stand, appears to be a stock where patience may matter more than timing perfection. For traders, the setup still looks weak. For long-term investors, however, the advice remains constructive — hold, respect the Rs 87 stop loss, and watch whether the stock can reclaim Rs 99 to revive the next leg of upside.