NTPC Green Energy shares are down 37% from record high, here are fresh price targets 

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd have fallen 37% from their record high in the last four months. The stock hit a high of Rs 155.30 on December 4, 2024. The green energy stock was listed at Rs 111.5 on both NSE and BSE on November 27, 2024. NTPC Green Energy shares have fallen 22.47% this year. However, a 13.47% rally in a month has capped losses for the arm of state-owned power producer NTPC.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy were trading on a flat note at Rs 98.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 83,294 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 3.36 crore on BSE.

IIFL Capital has an 'Add' call for a price target of Rs 105 per share.

"We like NGEL's large growth trajectory, sovereign-backed balance sheet and access to cost-plus / fixed-return PPAs with other PSUs and state governments. At current valuations, we find the risk-reward to be evenly balanced with potential pressure from execution delays. However, we are keen about the potential of IRR expansion from debt repricing, at an opportune time," said IIFL Capital.

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst says, "NTPC Green is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 97. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 105 could lead to a target of Rs 120 in the near term."

NTPC Green Energy reported a 52.3% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 89.4 crore compared to Rs 58.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The renewable energy firm's revenue for the quarter climbed 4.1%, totaling Rs 460.9 crore, up from Rs 442.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) slipped 2.3% at Rs 384.6 crore against Rs 393.6 crore in the previous year. The company's EBITDA margins, however, fell to 83.5% from 88.9% in Q3 FY24.

NTPC Green Energy is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024 and power generation in Fiscal 2024.