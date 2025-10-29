Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
NTPC Green Energy shares rebound 24% from 1-year low; is a trend reversal underway?

NTPC Green Energy shares rebound 24% from 1-year low; is a trend reversal underway?

The recent upmove follows a series of positive developments, including the company's reclassification as a Schedule A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) by the government.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 29, 2025 6:14 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy shares rebound 24% from 1-year low; is a trend reversal underway?NTPC Green is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run NTPC Ltd.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, rising 3.45 per cent to close at Rs 105.03 on BSE. With this, the stock has rebounded 24.15 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 84.60, touched on March 3 this year. The renewable energy arm is a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run NTPC Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The recent upmove follows a series of positive developments, including the company's reclassification as a Schedule A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) by the government.

Prior to this, the company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port Authority to explore collaboration in green hydrogen projects, aligning with India’s broader clean energy transition plans.

With that being said, market experts largely remain divided on whether the current rebound marks the beginning of a sustained uptrend.

Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Cholamandalam Securities, maintained a positive outlook, noting that several solar power projects are scheduled to be commissioned this year. "This will likely lead to a re-rating of the stock as its green portfolio expands," Kant said.

Advertisement

On the technical front, analysts suggest that the stock has shown notable strength after emerging from an oversold phase.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the counter has moved above all major exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the daily chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. He pegged support around Rs 100 and resistance between Rs 110 and Rs 112 in the near term.

Meanwhile, AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered analyst, noted that while the stock remains bullish, it appears slightly overbought on daily charts. "Investors should consider booking profits as a daily close below Rs 101.5 could trigger a decline towards Rs 96," he cautioned.

NTPC Green Energy focuses on expanding its renewable energy footprint through both organic and inorganic routes, with projects in solar, wind and green hydrogen. As of September 2025, the Centre held an 89.01 per cent stake in the company.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today