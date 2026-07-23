Shares of NTPC Green Energy surged 9% in early deals after the power generation firm announced its Q1 earnings. NTPC Green Energy shares gained 9% to Rs 99.36 against the previous close of Rs 91.30. Trading volumes surged over 60 times the 20-day average, according to Bloomberg data. The stock logged a turnover of Rs 22.46 crore as 23.24 lakh shares changed hands on BSE.

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The renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd reported its net profit rising 38.3% year-on-year, led by robust revenue growth and steady operating margins.

Revenue from operations rose 62.7% to Rs 1,106.9 crore during the June 2026 quarter compared with Rs 680.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting healthy growth across its renewable energy business.

Operating performance also came strong. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 63.8% year-on-year to Rs 988.7 crore in Q1 from Rs 603.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin remained resilient at 89.3%, marginally higher than 88.7% reported in the year-ago quarter, highlighting the company's ability to maintain profitability despite rapid expansion.

NTPC Green Energy is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024 and power generation in Fiscal 2024.