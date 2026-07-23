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NTPC Green Energy shares rise 9%, trading volumes surge over 60 times; here's the trigger 

NTPC Green Energy shares rise 9%, trading volumes surge over 60 times; here's the trigger 

NTPC Green Energy shares gained 9% to Rs 99.36 against the previous close of Rs 91.30. The renewable energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 22.46 crore as 23.24 lakh shares changed hands in early deals.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 10:23 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy shares rise 9%, trading volumes surge over 60 times; here's the trigger NTPC Green Energy Q1: The renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd reported its net profit rising 38.3% year-on-year, led by robust revenue growth and steady operating margins.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy surged 9% in early deals after the power generation firm announced its Q1 earnings. NTPC Green Energy shares gained 9% to Rs 99.36 against the previous close of Rs 91.30. Trading volumes surged over 60 times the 20-day average, according to Bloomberg data. The stock logged a turnover of Rs 22.46 crore as 23.24 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. 

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The renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd reported its net profit rising 38.3% year-on-year, led by robust revenue growth and steady operating margins.

Revenue from operations rose 62.7% to Rs 1,106.9 crore during the June 2026 quarter compared with Rs 680.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting healthy growth across its renewable energy business.

Operating performance also came strong. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 63.8% year-on-year to Rs 988.7 crore in Q1 from Rs 603.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin remained resilient at 89.3%, marginally higher than 88.7% reported in the year-ago quarter, highlighting the company's ability to maintain profitability despite rapid expansion.

NTPC Green Energy is the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro) in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024 and power generation in Fiscal 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 23, 2026 10:20 AM IST
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