NTPC Green Energy to consider up to Rs 5,000 crore fundraising for FY26

NTPC Green share price: The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day SMA.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 24, 2025 11:54 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy to consider up to Rs 5,000 crore fundraising for FY26

NTPC Green Energy Ltd informed bourses on Thursday that its Board will meet on April 29, 2025, to consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

"It is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax-free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranches," the company stated in a BSE filing. NTPC Green is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run NTPC Ltd.

Last checked, NTPC Green shares were up 0.61 per cent at Rs 107.90. At this price, the stock has climbed 7.77 per cent in a month. However, it has declined 15.39 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day SMA. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.48. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Around 3.56 lakh shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 7.74 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 3.84 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 90,962.23 crore. There were 5.47 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 1.87 lakh shares.

NTPC Green is a renewable energy company focussed on undertaking projects via organic and inorganic routes. As of March 2024, the govenment held an 89.01 per cent stake in the renewable energy firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 24, 2025 11:55 AM IST
