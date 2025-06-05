Business Today
NTPC Green Energy shares in focus on solar auction win in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy shares: Additionally, it partners with Honeywell to produce sustainable aviation fuel. NTPC reported a 4% YoY rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 5,778 crore, with revenue growing to Rs 43,903.7 crore.


Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025 8:53 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy shares in focus on solar auction win in Uttar PradeshNTPC has reported a 4% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 5,778 crore, up from Rs 5,556.4 crore in the same period last year
SUMMARY
  • NTPC Green Energy secured 1,000 MW solar capacity in UPPCL auction
  • Power Purchase Agreement signed at Rs 2.56 per kWh tariff rate
  • Partnership with Honeywell aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, has successfully secured 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity in an auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The company signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at a discovered tariff rate of Rs 2.56 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This development marks a significant step for NTPC Green Energy in expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

In parallel, the company has entered into a partnership with Honeywell Automation India to explore the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. This initiative aims to produce SAF using Honeywell's eFining technology, which utilises carbon dioxide captured from NTPC power plants and green hydrogen.

In financial performance, NTPC has reported a 4% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 5,778 crore, up from Rs 5,556.4 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations also saw a 3.2% year-on-year rise, amounting to Rs 43,903.7 crore. However, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) showed a slight decrease of 1%, totalling Rs 11,255 crore compared to Rs 11,340.6 crore previously. The operating margin contracted slightly to 25.6%, down from 26.7%.

In terms of shareholder returns, NTPC's Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3.3 per share for the financial year 2025, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This proposed dividend follows two interim dividends of Rs 2.5 per share each, which were distributed in November and February respectively. These financial results and strategic initiatives underscore NTPC's commitment to enhancing its renewable energy footprint while ensuring stable returns for its shareholders.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
