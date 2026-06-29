NTPC Green, Ramco, Inox Green Energy among top techno-fund picks by SMC Global

Domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has four stocks for traders to make quick double digit gains in the near term. It has selected NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Timken India, Ramco Industries and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. While the former two are based on strong fundamental reasons, the latter two are picked on the basis of technical parameters. Here's why the brokerage firm has picked these stocks:



Advertisement

Related Articles

Fundamental Picks



NTPC Green Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 115 | Upside Potential: 21%

NTPC Green Energy is India's largest public sector renewable energy enterprise (excluding hydro) by operating capacity. It operates a highly diversified green energy portfolio across major resource-rich states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. It primarily specializes in large-scale utility solar and wind power generation, while actively expanding its footprint into emerging high-margin segments like Green Hydrogen/Ammonia, standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems, and green data center power supply. It remains highly favorable, supported by substantial policy tailwinds, structural clean-energy mandates, and its massive 26.5 GW portfolio pipeline. Supported by a strong capital raising structure of up to Rs. 5,000 crore for FY27. Its expanding footprints into data center partnerships, battery systems, and green chemical procurement provide structural drivers for steady, long-term margin appreciation. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs. 115 in 8 to 10 months.

Advertisement



Timken India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,216 | Upside Potential: 16%

Timken India Ltd manufacturers and sells bearings, power transmission products, and industrial maintenance and refurbishment services. Timken India remains well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term earnings growth, supported by capacity expansion, increasing localization, diversified end-market exposure and strengthening export demand. The Bharuch facility is expected to become a key growth engine as utilization improves, while the upcoming rail bearing expansion and GGB merger provide additional medium-term earnings catalysts. Although raw material inflation and delayed price pass-through may create temporary margin pressure over the next one to two quarters, management's confidence in stable demand, improving operational efficiencies and continued investment in high-value manufacturing supports a positive long-term outlook. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 4,216 in 8 to 10 months.

Advertisement



Technical Picks



Inox Green Energy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 200-205 | Stop Loss: Rs 180

Inox Green has formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a potential medium-term trend reversal after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has formed a higher right shoulder around Rs 175–180 and recently moved above the neckline resistance near Rs 195–200, signaling improving buying interest. Importantly, prices continue to trade above the long-term moving average, reinforcing the positive undertone. Momentum indicators are supportive as well, with RSI sustaining above the 50 mark. A sustained move above the Rs 200 zone has validated the breakout and open the door for further gains. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 200-205 levels with the expected upside of Rs 235-238 levels with stop loss below Rs 180 levels.



Ramco Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 395-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 295

Ramco Industries Ltd is showing a notable improvement in its technical setup on the daily chart. The stock had been forming a series of higher lows since March, creating a rising trend line support that reflected steady accumulation. More importantly, it has delivered a decisive breakout above the Rs 330–335 resistance zone, which had capped rallies over the past few months. The breakout is accompanied by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating strong participation from buyers. Momentum indicators are also supportive, with RSI moving into bullish territory and MACD maintaining a positive crossover. Overall, the price structure suggests bulls have regained control after an extended phase of consolidation. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 330-335 levels the expected upside of Rs 395-400 levels with stop loss below Rs 295 levels.