NTPC Green, Sri Lotus, TIL among 6 stocks with fresh brokerage interest for upto 83% rise

Select stocks including NTPC Green Energy, Himadri Speciality Chemicals, Tilaknagar Industries, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, ASK Automotive and Himadri Speciality Chemicals have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.

The host of brokerages including HDFC Securities, Angel One, JM Financial, Monarch Networth Capital and Ambit. All stocks have positive ratings on them with an upside potential of 20-83 per cent form their previous close. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these stocks:

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HDFC Securities on NTPC Green Energy

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 121 | Upside Potential: 26%

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is the renewable energy arm of NTPC, with a strong presence in thermal energy. Through NGEL, NTPC plans to expand its existing renewable energy operating capacity from 8GW as of December 25 to 60GW by FY32. As of December 2025, NGEL has a presence in nine states, through subsidiaries as well as JVs, said HDFC Securities.

"NGEL’s capacity addition plans, backed by NTPC’s proven execution, positions it to capture India’s accelerating renewable energy demand. Alignment with the government’s 500GW RE plan target by FY30 provides a substantial growth runway, while a clear focus on profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation enhances NGEL’s investment appeal. We initiate coverage of NTPC Green with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 121," it added.

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Angel One on Himadri Speciality Chemicals

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 550 | Upside Potential: 23%

Himadri represents a rare convergence of proven execution in legacy businesses and high-conviction bet on India's energy transition. The company is transitioning from a steady speciality chemical compounder to a high-growth battery materials enabler with first-mover advantage in LFP cathodes and anode materials, said Angel One.

"We initiate a 'buy' rating on Himadri Speciality Chemicals with a target price of Rs 550, based on a 28 times P/E multiple on projected FY28 earnings," it added. The brokerage has cited execution risk on LFP cathode plant commissioning timeline along with concentration in revenue from customers in the battery material segment as key risks.



Ambit on Shyam Metalics & Energy

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 950 | Upside Potential: 22%

Shyam Metalics is positioning itself as a high-growth mid-cap compounder rather than a purely cyclical steel play. Its ability to scale new businesses with limited leverage, combined with a modular investment approach, allows it to grow faster than larger incumbents while avoiding balance sheet stress. Earnings momentum could remain strong, with EPS potentially increasing to Rs 111 by FY32, said Ambit.

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"As new segments like stainless steel and aluminum ramp up through FY28, Shyam’s earnings mix could gradually resemble a diversified metals platform rather than a single-product steel producer. With improving governance standards and the stock trading at 1.9 times FY32 capital employed, there is scope for a re-rating as we expect execution and capital efficiency to stay strong," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 950.



JM Financial on Tilaknagar Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 550 | Upside Potential: 23%

Tilaknagar Industries (TIL) is among the top five spirits players in India, with a leadership position in the brandy segment driven by its flagship brand Mansion House. The recent acquisition of Imperial Blue is a strategic step that transforms TIL’s portfolio, expands its TAM and provides a strong foothold in the largest segment of the IMFL industry, said JM Financial.

"On volume front, we expect the legacy business to see steady growth and recovery in IB led by increased focus, higher brand spends and scale-up in under-indexed markets. We estimate combined volume growth over FY27E/28E with Ebitda margins of 12.5-12.8 per cent in FY26E. We are initiating coverage on Tilaknagar Industries with a 'buy' and target price of Rs 550," it added.



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Monarch Networth Capital on Sri Lotus Developers & Realty

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 220 | Upside Potential: 83%

Sri Lotus Developers leverages an asset-light model to access Mumbai’s most premium, supply-constrained micro-markets, while maintaining capital efficiency and a sharp focus on luxury and ultra-luxury projects. Strong brand equity, proven execution capabilities, net cash balance sheet, and deep promoter-led expertise enable premium pricing, fast project turnaround, while maintaining superior margins, said Monarch Networth.

With a robust pipeline across residential and commercial projects in rapidly booming MCGM markets, Sri Lotus is well positioned to deliver scalable, high-return growth with controlled risk. Our estimates are factoring presales, revenue and PAT CAGR of 109 per cent, 67 per cent and 43 per cent, over FY25-28E. Current valuations offer a favorable risk reward," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 220.



HDFC Securities on ASK Automotive

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 480 | Upside Potential: 19%

ASK Automotive's long-term business potential remains intact on the back of increasing content via 2W premiumization and electrification, which is also being led by successful entry into newer segments, said HDFC Securities. "We expect margin expansion to be supported by increase in exports mix and exit of the low-margin wheel assembly business."

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However, HDFC Securities remain cautious on near-term headwinds arising from higher raw material costs and geopolitical tensions, which could slow down the growth of customers. "We initiate coverage on ASK Automotive with an 'Add' rating, valuing it at 22 times March 2028 EPS for a target price of Rs 480," it added.