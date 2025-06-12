NTPC increases installed capacity with North Karanpura Unit-3 inclusion; details here

NTPC Ltd on Thursday informed bourses that it completed the trial operation of Unit-3 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, which boasts a capacity of 660 MW.

This latest development marks a significant enhancement in the PSU's operational capacity. Notably, this addition has been incorporated into NTPC's total installed capacity, reflecting the company's ongoing expansion efforts in thermal power generation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As a result of this inclusion, its total installed capacity has increased to 60,266 MW on a standalone basis and 81,368 MW on a group basis.

This development aligns with NTPC's strategic objectives to enhance its energy production capabilities, potentially impacting the broader energy market through increased electricity supply.

Moreover, the successful trial operation of Unit-3 represents a crucial step in its commitment to meeting the growing energy demands of the nation.

By expanding its capacity, NTPC not only strengthens its infrastructure but also contributes to the reliability and stability of the power grid.

Stock-wise, NTPC was last seen trading 0.13 per cent lower at Rs 337.60. Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.73. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.85 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.10. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 20.04 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.45. According to Trendlyne data, NTPC has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, the government held a 51.10 per cent stake in the state-run firm.