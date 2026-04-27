NTPC, Jio Financial, Apollo Hospital among top stocks to buy; check targets & stop losses

After a sharp correction last week, domestic brokerage firm Master Capital has suggested select largecap stocks to buy, which have turned attractive in term of valuations and technical charts signal strength in them. The list includes names like Jio Financial Services Ltd, NPTC, Marico, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks including targets and stop losses:



Advertisement

Related Articles

NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 430-440 | Stop Loss: Rs 384

NTPC Ltd continues to remain one of the strongest trending stocks, maintaining a clear uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. After a sharp rally from Rs 315 to Rs 400, the stock is now consolidating near its highs, which is generally a positive sign as it indicates strength rather than weakness. The current range around Rs 390-405 appears to be a healthy pause before the next move. As long as the stock holds above 380, the overall trend remains intact. A breakout above Rs 410 can lead to further upside toward Rs 430-440 levels. There are no major signs of distribution or breakdown in the current structure. Hence, NTPC remains a strong 'buy on dips' stock, especially for positional trades with trend continuation in focus.



Advertisement

Marico | Buy | Target Price: Rs 830-850 | Stop Loss: Rs 743

Marico Ltd is gradually showing signs of strength after a long consolidation phase. The stock has broken its short term downtrend and is now forming a series of higher lows, which indicates steady accumulation at lower levels. Currently trading around the Rs 770-780 zone, it is approaching a key resistance area near Rs 800, where earlier selling pressure was visible. A sustained move above this level can trigger fresh upside momentum toward Rs 830-850 levels. On the downside, the Rs 740-750 zone is acting as a strong support, where buyers have consistently stepped in. The structure is improving but not yet a confirmed breakout, making it more of a 'buy on dips' candidate rather than chasing at highs. Overall, the risk-reward looks favorable for a gradual positional upside.



Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,100-8,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,540

Apollo Hospitals has shown a strong reversal after breaking out of its previous downtrend. The stock is now forming a bullish structure with consistent higher lows, indicating renewed buying interest. Currently, trading near Rs 7,700-7,800, it is approaching a resistance zone around Rs 7,900-8,000. A decisive breakout above this level can lead to a strong upward move toward 8100 and beyond. The Rs 7,200 zone has now become a solid support after the breakout, providing a favorable risk reward setup. While the stock has already seen a good recovery, it is not showing signs of exhaustion yet. The structure remains positive, and any dips can be used as buying opportunities for positional upside.



Jio Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 266-272 | Stop Loss: Rs 234

Jio Financial is currently in an early stage of reversal after a prolonged downtrend. The stock has started stabilizing around the 230-240 zone, indicating that selling pressure is gradually reducing. Currently trading near Rs 245-250, it is attempting to build a base, but a strong uptrend confirmation is still pending. The key resistance lies around Rs 260-270. A breakout above this range can trigger fresh momentum and possibly a sharp move due to short covering. On the downside, Rs 234 remains a critical support level. This setup is relatively higher risk compared to others, as the trend is not fully established yet. It is more suitable for early entry or bounce trades rather than aggressive positional buying at current levels.