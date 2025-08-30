NTPC, ONGC, Kalyan Jewellers, Patanjali Foods to turn ex-dividend next week

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), NTPC Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The ONGC board, at its meeting held on May 21, had considered and approved a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share with a face value of Rs 5 each. September 4 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible ONGC shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Thursday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend, ONGC said in a stock exchange filing.

The NTPC board, at its meeting held on May 24, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or after September 25, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Patanjali Foods board, at its meeting held on August 14, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same, Patanjali Foods told stock exchanges.

The Kalyan Jewellers board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 4 is the record date for the same.

Oil India Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share, September 4 is the record date), Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (Rs 6.59 per share, September 5 is the record date), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (Rs 1.80 per share, September 3 is the record date), Metro Brands Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share, September 5 is the record date), General Insurance Corporation of India (Rs 10 per share, September 5 is the record date), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (Rs 10 per share, September 2 is the record date), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Rs 18 per share, September 2 is the record date) are among the stocks that would turn ex-date next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said that Indian equities ended lower this week as early optimism was overshadowed by sustained selling amid rising global and domestic headwinds.

Nair said the markets began on a positive note, supported by proposed GST rationalisation, a favourable monsoon outlook, and global cues such as easing US bond yields and prospects of a Fed rate cut in September, which lifted IT stocks and boosted sentiment. “However, caution set in ahead of the US penalty tariff deadline, sparking broad-based selling and risk aversion,” he said.

“The subsequent imposition of tariffs on Indian goods further dented confidence, driving profit booking across sectors. Large caps declined, while mid- and small caps saw sharper losses on stretched valuations and heightened uncertainty. FMCG and consumption-oriented stocks were relative bright spots, aided by expectations of steady demand,” Nair said.