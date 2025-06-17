NTPC shares in focus ahead of meeting to raise funds 

Shares of NTPC are in news today as the state-run power major will consider raising up to Rs 18,000 crore via bonds.

Shares of NTPC ended 0.53% higher at Rs 333.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 332 on BSE. NTPC's market cap rose to Rs 3.23 lakh crore. Total 3.36 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.20 crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 77.29 per cent in two years and gained 133.31% in three years. It rose 259.64% in the last five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NTPC stands at 44.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a high beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The power firm said, "It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of NTPC Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 21 st June 2025, to inter-alia, consider issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") aggregating upto Rs.18,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders."

NTPC reported a 22.6% sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24 at Rs 5,778 crore. Revenue rose 6% to Rs 43,903.7 crore from Rs 41,368 crore in the third quarter.

EBITDA slipped 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 11,255 crore. Operating margin contracted to 25.6% from 28.9% in the previous quarter.

The company also said the Board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for its investors. Earlier in the financial year, the company had also paid two interim dividends of ?2.50 each.