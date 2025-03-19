NTPC shares in focus today on plan to raise funds via debentures 

Shares of state-owned power giant NTPC Ltd are in news on Wednesday after the firm announced plans to issue unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 4,000 crore on March 20, 2025, through a private placement. The NCDs will have a coupon rate of 7.26% per annum and mature on March 20, 2040, with a tenure of 15 years.

Shares of NTPC climbed 1.75% to Rs 337.40 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.27 lakh crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 5.26 crore on BSE.

"...we wish to inform you that, NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs.4,000 crore on 20.03.2025, through private placement at a coupon of 7.26% p.a. for a tenor of 15 years, maturing on 20.03.2040, under the board resolution dated 29.06.2024 and subsequent approval obtained through shareholders’ resolution dated 29.08.2024," according to a stock exchange filing.

"This marks the first issuance under the board resolution dated June 29, 2024, and the subsequent shareholder approval obtained on August 29, 2024," said NTPC.

The funds will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans, and other general corporate purposes.