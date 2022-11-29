Nureca shares hit all-time low after promoter sells stake

Shares of Nureca Ltd hit an all-time low today after Payal Goyal, a promoter of the firm, sold a part of her stake via bulk deal on November 28. Nureca stock hit a fresh low of Rs 525, down 2.48% against the previous close of Rs 538.35 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 536 on BSE.

The stock has lost 17.69% in the last 6 days. The microcap stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 563.45, rising 4.66% on BSE. In a year, the stock has lost 64.16% and fallen 73.57 per cent this year. Total 0.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.07 crore on BSE. In a month, the stock has fallen 32.18%.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 531.01 crore on BSE. Payal Goyal sold 55,863 shares of the wellness products firm at Rs 546.04 apiece in a bulk deal on NSE. The transaction was worth Rs 3.05 crore.

In the quarter ended September, Goyal held 35% stake or 34.99 lakh shares in the company.

Five promoters held 70% stake or 69.99 lakh shares of the firm at the end of Q2. On the other hand, public shareholders held 30% stake or 3 lakh shares at the end of September quarter.

The firm reported a loss of Rs 2.89 crore in Q2 against a profit of Rs 5.43 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales slipped 21.64% to Rs 36.78 crore in the last quarter against Rs 46.94 crore in Q2 of previous fiscal.

EBITDA for Q2 stood at Rs 3 crore (loss). In the first half of this fiscal, operating revenue stood at Rs 62.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,66.4 crore in H1’FY22, falling 63%. Overall, demand fell in H1’FY23 as compared to the same period last year, which had seen a huge surge in demand due to Covid-19.

Nureca is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The main products/services that the company manufactures include chronic disease products, orthopedic products, mother and child products, nutrition supplements and lifestyle products.