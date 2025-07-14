Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, AMD, Apple: Top US stocks Indian investors are tracking on Vested

Indian investors doubled down on their US stock trading in the June quarter, despite persisting concerns over the US trade war, Vested said in a note, based on trading on its trading platform.

Nvidia was the most traded stock overall — topping both buy and sell rankings, it said. The chipmaker captured 6.4 per cent of total buy volumes and 8.3 per cent of total sell volume, reflecting both profit-booking and buy-the-dip strategies, Vested Finance said.

Advertisement

"Despite Nvidia dominating both buy and sell charts, the pattern reflected tactical rebalancing, not exit," it said.

Other heavyweights like Tesla, Alphabet, AMD, and Apple followed closely in volume, but the standout was Alphabet (GOOGL), recorded the highest net inflows on Vested, alongside a 113 per cent sequential (QoQ) surge in unique investors.

"What stood out even more was the thematic spread in participation. Microcaps and innovation-led names like Duolingo (DUOL) saw investors’ count jump 2,255 per cent. Similarly, healthcare leaders like UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) saw over 500 per cent growth in investor additions — a clear sign that retail investors were expanding beyond tech," Vested said.

Vested noted that risk assets saw churn in the quarter. Crypto-exposed stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) saw sharp exits. Even top names like Nvidia and Tesla — though among the most bought — had net outflows, confirming that these were not panic exits but tactical trades, Vested said.

Advertisement

"This was reinforced by data showing that a significant number of investors re-entered positions in the same names within weeks — a behavior distinct from Q1 (March quarter)," it said.

Vested said the net buy volume exceeded sell by 18.2 per cent, adding that the average portfolio size rose 12.6 per cent.

New stocks like ASML (up 124 per cent in user growth) and NU Holdings (up 899 per cent) were added by thousands of investors for the first time.

"Healthcare, semiconductors, small caps, and AI-adjacent sectors are now part of the core playbook — not just speculative trades.

And most importantly, the same investors who trimmed risk during the tariff spike, came back to rebuild positions — often in the same names. Q2 2025 wasn’t about chasing returns. It was about building conviction," Vested said.

