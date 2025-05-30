Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit jumps 110% to Rs 19 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of online fashion retailer Nykaa, announced a significant increase in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), recording a 110 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth to Rs 19 crore. This rise in profit is attributed to the robust performance across various segments of the company.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a substantial growth, rising by 24 per cent YoY to Rs 2,062 crore during the same quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand and strategic business expansions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter grew by 43 per cent YoY to Rs 133 crore, indicating improved operational efficiency. The EBITDA margin improved to 6.5 per cent in Q4 FY25 compared to 5.6 per cent in the previous year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance profitability amidst expanding operations.

For the full fiscal year FY25, Nykaa reported a consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 15,604 crore, which is a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. Revenue from operations for the entire year climbed 24 per cent to Rs 7,950 crore. The beauty vertical, a key segment for Nykaa, reached a GMV of Rs 11,775 crore, showing a 30 per cent growth YoY.

In the past 12 months, Nykaa has strengthened its brand portfolio by launching several iconic global beauty brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, and Armani beauty. These introductions have further solidified its position as a leading destination for premium beauty products in India.

Beginning FY26, Nykaa has entered a significant partnership with Chanel Beauty and Fragrances, aiming to offer a personalised shopping experience both online and in select Nykaa Luxe retail stores. This partnership marks a pivotal development in the company's expansion strategy.

Nykaa's offline network has also expanded, now encompassing 237 stores across 79 cities. This network delivered a 31 per cent YoY GMV growth and achieved a 15% increase in same-store sales growth, confirming Nykaa's leadership in the beauty omnichannel retail space.

The results were announced post-market hours today. Nykaa's shares closed 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 203.25 earlier on Friday.