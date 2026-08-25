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Nykaa shares: Elara Capital hikes target price; sees 43% upside potential

Nykaa shares: Elara Capital hikes target price; sees 43% upside potential

NYKAA330.30(1.11%)

The domestic brokerage said its investment case is supported by premium user penetration and premiumisation, which it expects to drive sustained growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Nykaa shares: Elara Capital hikes target price; sees 43% upside potentialThe brokerage said Nykaa's curated product offering and higher average order values (AOVs) provide insulation from disruption caused by quick-commerce platforms.

Elara Capital has retained its 'Buy' rating on FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, while raising its target price to Rs 475 from Rs 400, suggesting an upside potential of 43.07 per cent from Tuesday's closing price of Rs 332.

The domestic brokerage said its investment case is supported by premium user penetration and premiumisation, which it expects to drive sustained growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment.

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Elara expects BPC gross merchandise value (GMV) to grow at a CAGR of around 25 per cent through FY30. It also expects the online BPC market share to increase to around 32 per cent by FY30 from 27 per cent in FY26.

The brokerage said Nykaa's curated product offering and higher average order values (AOVs) provide insulation from disruption caused by quick-commerce platforms.

It added that Nykaa has also served as a launchpad for premium brands, while its higher AOVs provide greater margin insulation against rising costs associated with quick fulfilment.

Elara now values the BPC business at 75 times price-to-earnings (P/E), compared with 80 times earlier, while retaining its 4 times price-to-sales (P/S) multiple for the fashion business.

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From a technical perspective, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Nykaa's stock is sideways to bullish on daily charts, with strong support at Rs 325.

"A daily close above the resistance of Rs 336 could lead to an upside target of Rs 348 in the near term," Ramachandran added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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