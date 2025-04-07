Nykaa shares: Two factors why the stock of fashion retailer is in focus today

Shares of Nykaa are in news today after firm reported its Q4 revenue update. The company also received an upgrade of its credit rating for bank loan facilities of the company.

In the previous session, Nykaa stock ended 1.37% lower at Rs 176.85 on BSE.

Nykaa stock is trading higher than 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The scrip has gained 7.31 per cent in 2025 and fallen 8 per cent in six months. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 50,565 crore on BSE. Total 0.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 69.06 lakh on BSE.

Nykaa witnessed a continued growth momentum in Q4 FY2025 with consolidated net revenue growth expected to be in low to mid twenties YoY. With this, Nykaa’s full financial year FY2025 revenue growth is estimated to be at similar levels in mid-twenties, indicating consistent growth across all quarters of FY2025.



The GMV growth for Beauty vertical is expected to remain significantly ahead of the industry at low thirties.

Some of the drivers for this superior growth include:

1 Investments in customer acquisition over the past several quarters leading to consistent order

volume growth

2 Strong retail performance supported by Same store sales growth (SSSG) as well as accelerated expansion of the retail network with 19 stores rolled out in Q4 FY2025

3 Growing success of House of Nykaa, through strong performance of both home-grown as well as

acquired brands

The GMV growth for Fashion vertical is expected to be in high teens, with sequential improvement in core platform business. The net revenue growth is expected to be lower due to muted performance of Nykaa Fashion owned brands and lower content related activity in Q4 FY2025, which typically peaks in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Nykaa said CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the credit rating for bank loan facilities of the company.

The rating has been upgraded to Crisil A/Stable from Crisil A-/Positive for bank loan facilities worth Rs 135 crore.