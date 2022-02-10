Nykaa tanks 6% after Q3 profit disappoints, down over 32% from all-time high

Shares of Nykaa (listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited) crashed 6 per cent after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, reported a 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for October-December at Rs 29 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 1.2 crore in the preceding September quarter.



However, revenue from operations grew 36 per cent YoY and 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,098.4 crore from Rs 808 crore in the October-December quarter of 2021.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/nykaa-q3-results-net-profit-declines-58-to-rs-29-cr-revenue-up-36-322044-2022-02-09



The stock opened a tad lower at Rs 1,820 against the previous close of Rs 1,849.85. At 13:00 hours, the shares were trading 5.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,743.25. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 82,443.04 crore.



Of late, the shares of all the new-age Internet companies have been under tremendous selling pressure, mirroring the global trend. The stock has tanked over 32 per cent from its all-time high. It touched an all-time high of Rs 2,574 on November 26, 2021.



The shares got listed at a premium of 79 per cent to the issue price, marking a strong listing for the online beauty retailer. The company made its market debut at Rs 2,001 per share on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 1,125.



Brokerage house Dolat Capital said that Nykaa’s Q3FY22 performance was a mixed bag. Despite the same, the number of visits and growth in monthly active users (MAUs) was tepid 4/3 per cent QoQ. Higher conversion ratio and AOV drove gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 49 per cent.



"Led by its strong business position, we expect Nykaa to trade at scarcity premium. But current valuations at 16.4/11.6x FY23/24E EV/Sales seem too rich for our comfort, howsoever long we may stretch the timeline. Implied expectations leave limited room to err on execution and growth trajectory of the space," it added.



The brokerage house has a 'Sell' rating with a target price of Rs 1,600 at 10x FY24 EV/Sales. The risks of increased competition from some of the large well-capitalised players (Reliance, ABFRL, Tata, etc.) remains key in our view.

The new entrants may or may not be successful but some subscribers could move away from Nykaa unless the digital BPC and fashion market explodes dramatically that can accommodate growth for all. We hope for the latter for the rich multiples to remain justifiable, it said.



Commenting on the results, Nykaa MD and CEO and executive chairperson Falguni Nayar said, "Growth in beauty business accelerated in a relatively normalised Covid environment, with a strong revival in the cosmetics category. Our physical store network also experienced one of its strongest quarters ever and we continued opening new stores in line with our larger omnichannel vision."



